Trump says FBI credibility is in “tatters” as he denies telling Comey to stop Flynn probe.

President Donald Trump went on a an anti-FBI tweetstorm Sunday morning seizing on news that a veteran counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team due to anti-Trump text messages. The president said that “after years” of fired FBI director James Comey’s leadership the FBI’s “reputation is in Tatters – worst in History!” But the commander in chief told supporters not to worry because “we will bring it back to greatness.”

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The president then went on to call the agent who wss removed from Mueller’s team a “Tainted (no, very dishonest?)” FBI agent. He was referring to Peter Strzok, who sent text messages to another agent that were critical of Trump. Strzok was immediately removed from Mueller’s team following the revelation, the New York Times and Washington Postfirst reported on Saturday. Strzok wasn’t just any agent, he “is considered one of the most experienced and trusted F.B.I. counterintelligence investigators” and “helped lead the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton had mishandled classified information on her private email account,” reports the New York Times.

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

As he commented on Strzok, Trump also retweeted two posts by Paul Sperry, a media fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution, who called on the current FBI chief Christopher Wray to “clean house” at the bureau. Sperry also seized on the Strzok news to talk about the “politicization” of the FBI.

BREAKING: top FBI investigator for Mueller--PETER STRZOK--busted sending political text messages bashing Trump & praising Hillary during the 2016 campaign. STRZOK actually LED the Hillary email probe & recommended clearing her; then was tapped to SUPERVISE the Trump Russia probe! — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 2, 2017

Wray needs to clean house. Now we know the politicization even worse than McCabe's ties to McAuliffe/Clinton. It also infected his top investigator PETER STRZOK, who sent texts bashing Trump & praising Hillary during campaign. Strzok led Hillary probe & supervised Trump probe! https://t.co/0y403oeqvX — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 2, 2017

In case his message wasn't clear, Trump wrote yet another tweet relating to Strzok. “Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense!” Trump wrote.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump’s reaction is hardly surprising and was actually expected ever since the news broke. “Among federal law enforcement officials, there is great concern that exposure of the texts they exchanged may be used by the president and his defenders to attack the credibility of the Mueller probe and the FBI more broadly,” the Washington Post wrote Saturday.

His anti-FBI tweets were not his first of the day. It seems Trump had a bit of trouble sleeping Saturday night and had the news on his mind when he took to Twitter early in the morning to deny that he asked former FBI chief James Comey to stop investigating his fired national security adviser Michael Flynn. “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn,” Trump said in a pre-dawn message on Twitter. “Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!”

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump’s tweet came hours after his first message on the social media platform regarding Flynn, claiming he “had to fire” his national security adviser because “he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.” That raised lots of eyebrows because it suggested Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he allegedly asked then-FBI chief James Comey to go easy on his fired national security adviser.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

“The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, 'He is a good guy and has been through a lot’,” Comey said in written testimony to Congress in June. “He repeated that Flynn hadn't done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go’.”

Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, then came forward to say he was the one who drafted the tweet in a “sloppy” manner.