Dec. 3 2017 12:03 AM

The End Zone Literally Folded Up Like a Carpet During a Crucial Play in the Big Ten Championship Game

Whoops!

Screen shot/Fox via Twitter

With under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter in the Big Ten Championship Game, the Wisconsin Badgers ran a play for running back Chris James near Ohio State's goal line. As Ohio State's linemen planted their feet in the artificial "field turf" of Lucas Oil Stadium in an effort to keep from giving ground, the ground ... disappeared.

Screen shot/Fox

Another angle:

Screen shot/Fox

The game was then paused for an eleven minute turf delay as a groundskeeper fixed things up:

Wisconsin scored on the play in question but ultimately lost the game 27-21. The turf has not yet been made available for comment.