Dianne Feinstein sees possible obstruction of justice case against Trump on the horizon.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein from California revealed Sunday that the Senate investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election could very well translate into an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump. “I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “I think we see this in the four indictments and pleas that have just taken place, and some of the comments being made. I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House, the comments every day, the continual tweets.”

The "four indictments and pleas" Feinstein is referring to how Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his partner Rick Gates were indicted in October while former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign advier George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.



Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that the obstruction of justice case can be seen “most importantly” in the firing of James Comey as FBI director. “It is my belief that that is directly because he did not agree to 'lift the cloud' of the Russia investigation. That's obstruction of justice,” she said.

WATCH: @SenFeinstein talks the latest on the Russia investigation, sees "obstruction of justice" in Comey firing. #MTP pic.twitter.com/idaz7VVx90 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 3, 2017

Although her words are strong, Feinstein never actually says that there is an ongoing case against Trump, just that she’s looking at how things could develop. It is significant though that she appears to confirm the Judiciary Committee is looking into possible obstruction charges.