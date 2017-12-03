As Pressure Mounts, Trump Predictably Lashes Out Against Hillary Clinton Yet Again

 As pressure mounts, Trump predictably lashes out against Hillary Clinton.

Dec. 3 2017

The pattern is now a cliché. Whenever President Donald Trump starts to feel pressure mount over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, he launches an attack toward an opponent he beat more than a year ago. In a series of tweets, the commander in chief complained about how his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was prosecuted while Hillary Clinton was not. Flynn’s “life is destroyed” but nothing happens to Clinton, Trump wrote. “Rigged system, or just a double standard?”

Although Flynn pleaded guilty and the FBI said there was nothing in the evidence to recommend charges against Clinton, Trump said the cases were similar and criticized what he referred to as the “Justice” Department. “Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!” Trump wrote.

This was not the first time this week that Trump lashed out against his former opponent. Earlier in the week, the commander in chief dedicated several tweets to a claim by a former inspector general for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Charles McCullough, who says the release of Clinton’s emails would have harmed national security. He also claims there was a “coordinated” effort by the State Department and Clinton’s campaign to play down the importance of the emails. “Why aren’t our deep State authorities looking at this? Rigged & corrupt?” wrote Trump on Twitter.

If there’s one thing that’s clear is Trump really can’t stop talking about Clinton’s emails. And Clinton herself addressed that issue earlier in the week, saying she thinks Trump’s ego is still bruised because she got more votes than he did. “Well, he’s a little obsessed with me, but I think it’s partly his own ego because he knows I got more votes and he knows that there are questions about the election that deserve answers,” Clinton told the Washington Post podcast “Listen Up.” “And he knows I’m still speaking out, I haven’t retreated under a rock somewhere.”

