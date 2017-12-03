As Pressure Mounts, Trump Predictably Lashes Out Against Hillary Clinton Yet Again

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The pattern is now a cliché. Whenever President Donald Trump starts to feel pressure mount over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, he launches an attack toward an opponent he beat more than a year ago. In a series of tweets, the commander in chief complained about how his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was prosecuted while Hillary Clinton was not. Flynn’s “life is destroyed” but nothing happens to Clinton, Trump wrote. “Rigged system, or just a double standard?”

So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday “interrogation” with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times...and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Although Flynn pleaded guilty and the FBI said there was nothing in the evidence to recommend charges against Clinton, Trump said the cases were similar and criticized what he referred to as the “Justice” Department. “Many people in our Country are asking what the ‘Justice’ Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice!” Trump wrote.

Many people in our Country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, AFTER receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails? No justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

This was not the first time this week that Trump lashed out against his former opponent. Earlier in the week, the commander in chief dedicated several tweets to a claim by a former inspector general for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Charles McCullough, who says the release of Clinton’s emails would have harmed national security. He also claims there was a “coordinated” effort by the State Department and Clinton’s campaign to play down the importance of the emails. “Why aren’t our deep State authorities looking at this? Rigged & corrupt?” wrote Trump on Twitter.

“Had the information (Crooked Hillary’s emails) been released there would have been harm to National Security...."

Charles McCullough

Fmr Intel Comm Inspector General pic.twitter.com/b0tLW5TVhX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Charles McCullough, the respected fmr Intel Comm Inspector General, said public was misled on Crooked Hillary Emails. “Emails endangered National Security.” Why aren’t our deep State authorities looking at this? Rigged & corrupt? @TuckerCarlson @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017