Remember When Trump Reportedly Told Michael Flynn to "Stay Strong" During the Russia Investigation?

Earlier Friday, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities about his conversation with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. Reports indicate Flynn is prepared to give evidence to special counsel Robert Mueller about Donald Trump and other Trump administration/campaign officials; Flynn, who was heavily involved in the Trump campaign and served briefly as national security adviser, could conceivably have information on discussions involving Russian "collusion" and/or the question of whether Trump obstructed justice by firing ex-FBI director James Comey.

In light of all of this, Michael Isikoff's May 18 Yahoo story about Trump communicating with Flynn after he resigned is particularly interesting:

[Flynn] indicated he and the president were still in communication. “I just got a message from the president to stay strong,” Flynn said after the meal was over, according to two sources who are close to Flynn and are familiar with the conversation, which took place on April 25.

