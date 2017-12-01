Senate Republicans Scribbled Changes Into the Tax Bill and Democrats Aren’t Having It
On Friday evening, the text of the Senate tax bill was finally released to the public: nearly 500 pages with multiple sections ambiguously crossed out or subject to modifications written in largely illegible handwriting.
when the order is real regular pic.twitter.com/Eh7PIHDQmk— Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) December 1, 2017
These handwritten changes are kinda mindbending. 18yos qualify for the child tax credit for 7y, then it reverts to 17yos? https://t.co/UB5kEvbG6O pic.twitter.com/zrLnnac9iV— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 1, 2017
scribble-down economics pic.twitter.com/EvugrVk3XF— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) December 1, 2017
Senate Democrats have sounded off about this on Twitter:
I was just handed a 479-page tax bill a few hours before the vote. One page literally has hand scribbled policy changes on it that can’t be read. This is Washington, D.C. at its worst. Montanans deserve so much better. pic.twitter.com/q6lTpXoXS0— Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) December 2, 2017
Okay this is absurd. One page of the new #GOPTaxPlan is crossed out with an ex. Another page is just a line. Is that a crossout? Is this page part of the bill?— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 1, 2017
WHY AM I ASKING THESE QUESTIONS HOURS BEFORE WE VOTE ON IT?? #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/57Qbi7gT5F
Trying to review the #GOPTaxScam but they are making hand-written changes to brand new text as we speak – can anyone else read this? pic.twitter.com/JX8v1v4gyi— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 1, 2017
On the Senate floor, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said that in the copy of the bill he’d received, parts of the handwritten text on one page had been cut off at the margin:
We’re not even teaching cursive in a lot of schools anymore, but someone on the staff knew it enough to try. The problem is, they wrote it in cursive along the margin here -- it’s about subchapter S corporations and how much tax they pay and what they don’t pay. I defy anybody to read it, because the problem was, when they copied it, they chopped off lines. So there aren’t full sentences here. They’re just kind of like little phrases and words. This is your United States Senate at work. This is what happens when you push through a bill late at night, desperate to pass it, without really stopping to ask yourself, "Will this really make us a stronger nation?”
A vote on the bill is expected later tonight.