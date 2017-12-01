 Report: Flynn prepared to testify Trump told him to contact Russia.

Dec. 1 2017 11:37 AM

Report: Flynn Prepared to Testify That Trump Told Him to Contact Russia

Michael Flynn arrives at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

ABC's Brian Ross says that Michael Flynn—the former national security adviser who pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation—is prepared to testify that Donald Trump directed him to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. Video:

Trump has directly denied having any knowledge that anyone involved with his campaign was in contact at any point with Russian officials.

