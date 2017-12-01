Report: Flynn Prepared to Testify That Trump Told Him to Contact Russia
ABC's Brian Ross says that Michael Flynn—the former national security adviser who pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation—is prepared to testify that Donald Trump directed him to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. Video:
JUST IN: @BrianRoss on @ABC News Special Report: Michael Flynn promised "full cooperation to the Mueller team" and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump "directed him to make contact with the Russians." https://t.co/aiagnvr8eS pic.twitter.com/r8u2LWAd0O— ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2017
Trump has directly denied having any knowledge that anyone involved with his campaign was in contact at any point with Russian officials.
Some caveats:
- This is just one report.
- Contact between campaigns and foreign governments is not in and of itself illegal.
On the other hand, wow!
Developing!