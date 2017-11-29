Roy Moore Surging in Polls Because Apparently Being Credibly Accused of Sex Crimes Only Matters for Like a Week

Two women have come forward in recent weeks to say that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers. The women's accounts are specific and appear to be credible; they're more generally supported by reporting that indicates that, as a thirtysomething, Moore had a reputation in his hometown for bothering teenage girls at a local mall. (Moore has denied the accusations and said they have been fabricated as part of a liberal media conspiracy.) In the wake of the allegations, four polls found that Moore's Democratic opponent Doug Jones was leading their race—a shocking outcome in Alabama, which hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in decades.