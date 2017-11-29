Prominent White Nationalist Thinks Trump's Anti-Muslim Tweets Went Too Far

Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump posted videos to Twitter which purport dubiously to show hate crimes ostensibly committed by Muslims against non-Muslims. (One of the videos has been taken down and described as "fake news" by the Dutch site at which it was originally posted; another turns out to depict an act of coup-related violence that took place in Egypt in which the victims were Islamists.) Trump retweeted the videos from an account connected to the "Britain First" party, a radical nationalist group that has apparently endorsed "militant direct action" against Muslims.

Even one of the many far-right white extremists who Trump has cultivated for years—"Western culture" obsessive Paul Joseph Watson of the far-right conspiracy site InfoWars, who once said that "science" proves that African and Middle Eastern individuals have problems with "aggression" because of their "low IQ"—thinks the president may have crossed a line with this one:

Yeah, someone might want to tell whoever is running Trump's Twitter account this morning that retweeting Britain First is not great optics. 🤔 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 29, 2017

Advertisement



The good news is that noted KKK creep David Duke is still in the president's corner!

This is why WE LOVE TRUMP and WHY the FAKE NEWS MEDIA HATES TRUMP. He brings to light what the lying, Fake News Media Won't. The truth is the media covers up horrific numbers of racist hate crimes against White people! https://t.co/G9pP9qCUNM — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) November 29, 2017