Trump Paid $1 Million Settlement to Undocumented Immigrants Employed on Trump Tower Project

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A newly unsealed document reveals that Donald Trump paid more than $1 million in 1998 to a group of undocumented immigrant laborers he’d employed during the process of building his flagship Trump Tower building in New York City, the New York Times reports.

It’s been known for years that 200 undocumented Polish construction workers performed demolition work in 1980 at the Fifth Avenue site on which Trump Tower was subsequently built. It’s also been known that those workers subsequently sued Trump for underpayment. What the new document shows is that Trump ultimately agreed to pay the group $1.375 million to settle their claims against him, a sum that one lawyer who represented the workers described as “one hundred cents on the dollar” of the amount they were eligible to receive.

