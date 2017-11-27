 Trump tax bill changes tweet: “Some mathematical.”

Nov. 27 2017

Tax Bill Will Be Altered in “Mathematical” Way, Announces President Who Definitely Has a Grasp of All Its Details

Donald Trump on Nov. 23 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Well, Thanksgiving was nice, wasn’t it? But we’re back:

Some will be mathematical. Others will presumably be numerical, fiduciary, or even ... equationary. Big words!

Back in reality world, one can click here to read about how the GOP tax bill favors idle wealth over job-producing entrepreneurship and here to read about how it favors corporations over middle-class taxpayers.

