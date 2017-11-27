Tax Bill Will Be Altered in “Mathematical” Way, Announces President Who Definitely Has a Grasp of All Its Details
Well, Thanksgiving was nice, wasn’t it? But we’re back:
The Tax Cut Bill is coming along very well, great support. With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings and the pass through provision becomes simpler and really works well!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017
Some will be mathematical. Others will presumably be numerical, fiduciary, or even ... equationary. Big words!
Back in reality world, one can click here to read about how the GOP tax bill favors idle wealth over job-producing entrepreneurship and here to read about how it favors corporations over middle-class taxpayers.
When does Christmas break start?