Trump Endorses Publication That Has Reported That the Pope Uses Magic to Control World Events
We’ve previously covered the Trump administration’s repeated endorsements of InfoWars, a media outlet that has in recent months reported that NASA runs a child-labor colony on Mars and that Hitler is still alive. But there’s a new kid on the presidentially approved far-right conspiracy block, it seems:
Wow, even I didn’t realize we did so much. Wish the Fake News would report! Thank you. https://t.co/ApVbu2b0Jd— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017
Here’s where that link goes:
THE President Donald Trump Accomplishment List Website#AmericaFirsthttps://t.co/AEbz4PRJZE— MAGA PILL 🏵️ (@MAGAPILL) November 25, 2017
The word MAGAPill appears to be a portmanteau combining the Trump campaign slogan beloved by white nationalists with the symbol of an internet forum for men who believe they are sexually oppressed by feminists, so that’s a promising start. And here, with a hat tip to Judd Legum of ThinkProgress, is a sampling of some of the subjects that MAGAPill has covered in past weeks:
- Lady Gaga’s involvement in Hillary Clinton’s child-sacrifice practices
- The Vatican’s knowledge of “ancient occult magic”
- The encroachment of sharia law
- The government’s coverup of evidence that the recent massacre in Las Vegas was actually carried out by multiple shooters
- The Jews (click here to see a MAGAPill tweet which deploys the anti-Semitic triple parentheses dog whistle that's often deployed by far-right writers)
Interesting stuff! It’s always cool to find out where influential people get their news.