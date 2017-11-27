 Trump endorses “MAGAPill” conspiracy site.

Trump Endorses Publication That Has Reported That the Pope Uses Magic to Control World Events

Trump Endorses Publication That Has Reported That the Pope Uses Magic to Control World Events

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Nov. 27 2017 12:16 PM

Trump Endorses Publication That Has Reported That the Pope Uses Magic to Control World Events

gettyimages877120266
Donald Trump and family at the White House on Nov. 21.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We’ve previously covered the Trump administration’s repeated endorsements of InfoWars, a media outlet that has in recent months reported that NASA runs a child-labor colony on Mars and that Hitler is still alive. But there’s a new kid on the presidentially approved far-right conspiracy block, it seems:

Here’s where that link goes:

The word MAGAPill appears to be a portmanteau combining the Trump campaign slogan beloved by white nationalists with the symbol of an internet forum for men who believe they are sexually oppressed by feminists, so that’s a promising start. And here, with a hat tip to Judd Legum of ThinkProgress, is a sampling of some of the subjects that MAGAPill has covered in past weeks:

Interesting stuff! It’s always cool to find out where influential people get their news.