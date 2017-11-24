 Trump says he rejected Person of the Year but Time disagrees.

Trump: I Rejected “Person of the Year.” Time: No, You Didn’t.

Trump: I Rejected “Person of the Year.” Time: No, You Didn’t.

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Nov. 24 2017 9:43 PM

Trump: I Rejected “Person of the Year.” Time: No, You Didn’t.

USPOLITICSTRUMPTHANKSGIVING
President Donald Trump prepares his traditionnal adress to thank members of the US military via video teleconference on Thanksgiving day, November 23, 2017 from his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump took a time out from his exhausting schedule at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the Thanksgiving holiday to say he “took a pass” on being named Time’s “Person of the Year.” Why did he supposedly reject the designation? Was it because he hates the lamestream media? Nope. Trump’s problem is that the magazine wouldn’t assure him the spot.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photoshoot,” Trump said in a tweet Friday. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Advertisement

The president’s apparent preference for “man of the year” is a throwback to late 2016. Back then, the recently elected president complained that he was named “Person of the Year” and not “Man of the Year.” He said the magazine changed the name “to be politically correct.” Seems he can’t let that one go.

Regardless, it isn’t true, Time said shortly after Trump’s tweet. The magazine sent out a tweet of its own less than three hours later to say Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine insists that it “does not comment” on the choice “until publication, which is December 6.”

This is not the first time Trump publicly criticized Time. In 2015, Trump got offended that the magazine chose German Chancellor Angela Merkel over him. At the time he predicted Time “would never pick me as person of the year.”

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.