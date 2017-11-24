Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton agree: Media should leave Malia Obama alone.

Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Let Malia do her own thing. That was the message that two members of the “First Daughter’s Club,” as the Washington Post calls them, wanted to make clear the day after Thanksgiving. Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton may not agree on much, but at least they seem to be united on making clear that Malia Obama should be allowed to live her college life in peace without having to worry that her antics will be published for the world to see.

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump spoke up after several media outlets started publishing videos that seem to show Malia Obama, former President Barack Obama’s oldest daughter who is now a freshman at Harvard, kissing a fellow student and (gasp!) blowing smoke rings.

Ivanka Trump was the first to speak up. “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Less than an hour later, Chelsea Clinton followed suit. “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” she wrote. “Be better.”

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

This is not the first time Chelsea Clinton has come to the defense of someone who is in the same position she was in more than a decade ago. Earlier this year, she also took to Twitter to blast those who criticize Barron Trump’s wardrobe. “It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she wrote. The former first daughter linked to a Daily Caller piece headlined: “It’s High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He’s In the White House.”

