The White House Wants You To Know Trump Is Very Busy Today. (He’s Golfing and Tweeting).
Here are a series of thoughts that emanated from the White House on the day before Thanksgiving:
Here is where the very busy president ended up on Wednesday.
And here is how the very busy president of the United States spent his morning before arriving at his golf course.
It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
...LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
The ungratefulness is something I’ve never seen before. If you get someone’s son out of prison, he should be grateful to you! Period. I don’t care. If Hillary got my kid out of prison, as much as I hate the woman, I’d thank her corrupt ass!— Joey Mannarino (@Realjmannarino) November 22, 2017
“Far right”? You mean “right so far,” as in @realDonaldTrump has been right so far abt how to kick the economy into high gear. https://t.co/VlTRcUkBv8— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 22, 2017
Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago). Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday - $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
The @USNavy is conducting search and rescue following aircraft crash. We are monitoring the situation. Prayers for all involved. https://t.co/1AxmegKqvu— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017
In conclusion, it’s apparent that Donald Trump is a very smart and busy man doing very important things for this country, the White House is a very honest place that accurately portrays his presidency, and for this we should all be grateful this Thanksgiving.