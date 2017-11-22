 The White House wants you to know Trump is very busy today. (He’s golfing and tweeting).

The White House Wants You To Know Trump Is Very Busy Today. (He’s Golfing and Tweeting).

The White House Wants You To Know Trump Is Very Busy Today. (He’s Golfing and Tweeting).

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Nov. 22 2017 10:57 AM

The White House Wants You To Know Trump Is Very Busy Today. (He’s Golfing and Tweeting).

President-Trump-After-A-Round-Of-Golf_1
U.S. President Donald J. Trump doing important work on a previous important work day.

Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images

Here are a series of thoughts that emanated from the White House on the day before Thanksgiving:

screen_shot_20171122_at_7.31.09_am
screen_shot_20171122_at_7.52.13_am

Here is where the very busy president ended up on Wednesday.

screen_shot_20171122_at_7.57.26_am
Advertisement

And here is how the very busy president of the United States spent his morning before arriving at his golf course.

In conclusion, it’s apparent that Donald Trump is a very smart and busy man doing very important things for this country, the White House is a very honest place that accurately portrays his presidency, and for this we should all be grateful this Thanksgiving.