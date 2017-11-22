Rep. Bob Brady Under Investigation For Hiding Campaign Payments to Primary Opponent

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Federal authorities are investigating Pennsylvania Rep. Bob Brady for his role in hiding campaign payments to a 2012 primary opponent, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to an affidavit in a search warrant application for Brady’s email account, the opponent, former Philadelphia Municipal Court judge Jimmie Moore, agreed to end his campaign if Brady’s campaign paid Moore’s campaign debts. The money was then allegedly paid through political consulting companies to Moore’s campaign through Moore’s campaign manager. According to a plea agreement from Moore’s campaign manager, some of that money ultimately was spent on personal items for her and Moore.

Advertisement



The federal investigation into Brady was reported on Twitter by Seamus Hughes, a terrorism expert at George Washington University and former Senate staffer, who found the Nov. 1 search warrant application, which had been unsealed Friday.

Moore pled guilty earlier this year to making false statements in campaign finance filings by hiding the payment of $90,000. At the time, federal prosecutors argued Brady “agreed and understood” the payments were to be disguised, but Brady denied knowing the payment would be hidden. Two Brady aides were charged in October for their role in the payments and cover-up.