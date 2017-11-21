Today in conservative media: The solution to sexual abuse is more masculinity.

A post at LifeZette took aim at Charlie Rose’s claims of advocacy for women. “It’s disturbing to see in retrospect that Rose was trying to put himself on the right side of history in front of the camera — while having an alleged past that was just as predatory as some of the other accused men on whom he was reporting,” it read. RedState’s Susan Wright commented on a video of Rose denying any involvement in “wrongdoings.” “NEWSFLASH: Unwanted groping is wrongdoing,” she wrote. “Unwanted sexual conversation, especially with those who work for you, in some capacity, is wrongdoing. Stripping down and walking around naked, putting anyone in that very uncomfortable and vulnerable position is wrongdoing.” Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey watched the opening of Tuesday’s airing of CBS This Morning, the first since Rose’s suspension from the network, in which co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell said they’d been unaware of the accusations against him: