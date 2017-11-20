Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Tom Steyer Still Isn't Helping

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Earlier this month, my colleague Jim Newell laid out Democratic leaders' argument against making the impeachment of Donald Trump an immediate priority. The case, in short, is that such a push would divert political capital (and literal capital) away from the more pressing goals of 1) resisting specific Trump policy measures and 2) contesting the 2018 races that will be crucial to gaining enough power in Congress to actually win an impeachment vote. It's a good argument!

Tom Steyer, a billionaire finance guy who has launched a national advertising and petition campaign calling for impeachment, doesn't care. Here's what he told Newell about coordinating his effort with Democratic figures who might have thoughts about how to best deploy his money at this particular moment:

When I asked Steyer if he had given a heads-up to Democratic leaders, he laughed for 17 seconds.

“Why would I do that?”

Monday, as you can see above, Steyer continued to escalate his campaign, proudly introducing a Times Square impeachment billboard. He says he plans to spend $20 million on the project, which has not as of yet resulted in any decline in Trump's approval rating or, as far as I'm aware, in any Democratic members of Congress announcing new support for impeachment proceedings.

Today’s meter level has been lowered five points out of spite toward Tom Steyer.