Bills Coach Still Not Sure It Was a Mistake to Start Quarterback Who Had Worst Game of All Time

On Sunday, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott benched quarterback Tyrod Taylor—who’d had a rough game the previous week but is in general a pretty good player—for a rookie named Nathan Peterman. Peterman subsequently turned in what, at least by one measure, was literally the worst performance by a quarterback in modern (post-1970 merger) NFL history, throwing an unprecedented five interceptions in one half against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tayor replaced him in the second half of the game and performed competently, throwing for one touchdown and running for another.

To the layperson, it would seem like Tyrod Taylor should be the Bills’ starting quarterback going forward, given that he is not the worst quarterback in NFL history. But it doesn’t seem that way to Sean McDermott: “I don’t regret my decision,” McDermott said Sunday, telling reporters that he would have to watch film of the game before choosing between Peterman and Taylor. McDermott then gave a press conference Monday from the bottom of a very deep hole in which he is apparently still digging:

Sean McDermott said he's still evaluating who will be the starting quarterback next week. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 20, 2017

#Bills HC Sean McDermott on Peterman: There were some plays he'll want back, but there were also some plays where you said, 'Hey, that was pretty darn good' — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 20, 2017

Pretty darn good, folks.