U.S. Nuclear Commander Says He’d Refuse to Carry Out Any “Illegal” Trump-Ordered Nuclear Strike

The top U.S. nuclear commander told a security conference Saturday that he would not execute a nuclear launch ordered by President Trump if he considered the order to be “illegal,” CBS News reports . The remarks by Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, were delivered to an audience at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in response to a question about his predecessor’s testimony earlier this week before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that nuclear operators would refuse to carry out an unlawful order by the President.

The question of rouge orders from the President of the United States was not on the minds of most observers in the post-Cold War world, but with the arrival of a half-cocked president with a Twitter account coupled with escalating nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula, the possibility of nuclear conflict, while still unlikely, seems far less remote. "We're not stupid people. We think about these things a lot,” Hyten said in response to the question about a questionable Trump-ordered nuclear strike. “When you have this responsibility, how do you not think about it?"