Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Inadvertently Announces He Made Love to Senator Bob Taft in a Hayloft

Ohio Supreme Court justice Bill O'Neill announced in late October that he is running for the Democratic nomination in next year's state governor's race. On Friday, he made an equally important announcement: That he has done the nasty with so many smokin' hot babes you wouldn't believe it. No—really:

.@BillForOhio, a sitting Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, apparently posted on Facebook about his sexual escapades.



"In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." pic.twitter.com/TUNT2IVbTt — Eric Heisig (@eheisig) November 17, 2017

Several highlights here.

1. "It is time to speak up on behalf of all heterosexual males." Factcheck: True. Heterosexual males have gone too long without having a platform in politics.

2. The ambiguous phrasing of the fourth sentence can be read to suggest that Bill O'Neill's sexual conquests include both "a gorgeous personal secretary" and "Senator Bob Taft (Senior)," to whom he made passionate love in a barn. Attaboy, Bill! (Incidentally, I think he means Bob Taft Jr., because Bob Taft Sr. died in 1953 and Bill O'Neill was born in 1947.)

3. O'Neill has since edited the post ... but only to remove its references to Taft and late Progressive Insurance CEO Peter Lewis. The insane parts about describing his sex achievements as if they are related to reporting on assault and harassment remain intact.