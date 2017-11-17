Navy Apologizes, for Some Reason, for Using Airplane to Draw Majestic Penis in the Sky
An upsetting story out of Washington state as pushover Navy administrators have been pressured into condemning the hero aviators who used airplane contrails to draw a hilarious penis on the canvas of the heavens:
In a statement to KREM 2 News navy officials said, "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."
Boooooo!!! Also booooooooo to this woman:
A mother who lives in Okanogan who took pictures of the drawings reached out to KREM 2 to complain about the images, saying she was upset she might have to explain to her young children what the drawings were.
"It's a penis." That's the explanation! The kids will be able to handle it.