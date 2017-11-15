Prominent Conservative Group Seems to Suggest People Named “Weinstein” Are Predisposed to Greed, Thievery

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Turning Point USA is an advocacy group founded by a 24-year-old named Charlie Kirk; its raison d'etre is presenting conservative ideas in a millennial-friendly format. On Wednesday, after a writer named Adam Weinstein criticized/mocked one of its pro-capitalism memes, the group’s Twitter account responded by suggesting that people named “Weinstein” like to put their hands in other peoples’ pockets, if you get their drift:

Screen shot/Twitter

Screen shot/Twitter

Turning Point subsequently deleted the tweet and apologized to Weinstein, making the claim that its joke—which was about putting one’s hand in someone else’s pocket in the context of a tweet about money and “grift”—was not a play on anti-Semitic stereotypes about greed but in fact a reference to Harvey Weinstein.

A reply from our account had a joke made in poor taste referencing Harvey Weinstein. The incident has been deleted & handled. We apologize to anyone who read the tweet as derogatory in any other way. We hope to continue positive dialogue in the fight against big government! — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) November 15, 2017

