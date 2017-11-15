Roy Moore Only Has Eight Hours Left to Prove His Innocence to Sean Hannity

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Update, 1 p.m.: Eight hours!

Original post, 12 p.m.: On Tuesday night at 9:59 p.m., Fox News host Sean Hannity issued an ultimatum to Alabama Senate candidate and credibly accused sex creep Roy Moore:

For me, the judge has 24 hours. He must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed. You must remove any doubt. If you can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.

(The switches between third and second person are verbatim. You can click here to read my Slate colleague William Saletan’s catalog of the inconsistencies between Moore’s denials—one of which was issued in a wobbly appearance on Hannity’s radio show—and the mountain of public evidence against him.)

Assuming Hannity meant "24 hours" in the sense of “before Wednesday night’s show,” Moore has until 9 p.m. EST to win over the host. Hannity is one of Moore’s last remaining allies on the national scene—the Republican National Committee has pulled his funding, and per a report from the Daily Beast even Steve Bannon and the #MAGA dead-enders at Breitbart are considering abandoning him:

Late last week, the Breitbart chairman said, “I will put him in a grave myself,” if he determines that Moore was lying to him about the numerous accusations, a source close to Bannon relayed.