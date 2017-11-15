Let’s Not Forget That Roy Moore Once Took a Sabbatical to Study Kickboxing

It’s been widely noted that Senate candidate and accused sexual abuser Roy Moore was allegedly banned from an Alabama mall at some point in the late 1970s or early 1980s because its proprietors got tired of the way he he “repeatedly badgered teen-age girls.” Sadly, however, it is less well-known how Moore responded to this apparently difficult time in his life: by leaving the state to train as a kickboxer. (Moore’s version of the story, to be clear, is that he left Alabama for Texas in 1983 because he’d lost a race to become a circuit court judge the year before. Also, in a bizarre Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, a lawyer representing Moore appeared to admit that there had been “reports made” about Moore’s conduct at the mall but asserted that his name was never formally added to any list of banned individuals.)