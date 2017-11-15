 Louise Linton, Steve Mnuchin pose proudly with a bunch of money.

This Photo of Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Is Not Going to Help Her Reputation for Being Ostentatious

This Photo of Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Is Not Going to Help Her Reputation for Being Ostentatious

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Nov. 15 2017 3:43 PM

This Photo of Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Is Not Going to Help Her Reputation for Being Ostentatious

screen_shot_20171115_at_3.18.22_pm

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, have already gotten in hot water more than once for acting like out-of-touch snobs whose primary hobby is wasting taxpayer money on their extravagant lifestyle. (Linton went so far as to label an Instagram picture of herself deboarding a government-funded private jet with the names of the numerous luxury products she’s depicted wearing in it.) Helpfully, as you can see above, they have now provided the media with a perfect distillation of their public image for use if and when Mnuchin is axed from the administration as a PR scapegoat after the backlash against Trump’s extremely rich-person-friendly tax bill reaches a fever pitch.