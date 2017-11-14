 Roy Moore’s lawyer sent a apocalypse of a letter threatening local media.

Roy Moore’s Lawyer Just Sent a Grammatical Apocalypse of a Letter Threatening Local Media

Roy Moore’s Lawyer Just Sent a Grammatical Apocalypse of a Letter Threatening Local Media

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Nov. 14 2017 11:40 PM

Roy Moore’s Lawyer Just Sent a Grammatical Apocalypse of a Letter Threatening Local Media

moore_legal_p1_1
Embattled-GOP-Senate-Candidate-Judge-Roy-Moore-Attends-Church-Revival-Service-At-Baptist-Church-In-Jackson-Alabama
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event at the Walker Springs Road Baptist Church on November 14, 2017 in Jackson, Alabama.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is taking preliminary legal steps to challenge the reporting on the recent allegations that he had multiple relationships with teenagers, by issuing a demand letter to the local Alabama Media Group, the publisher of AL.com, which has been reporting the story following the Washington Post’s story last week. The letter accuses the publication of defamation, libel, slander, fraud, malice, suppression, wantonness, conspiracy, and negligence.

The letter appears to be a legal scare tactic aimed at making publications, particularly smaller ones, think twice about publishing stories they would normally publish. It seems unlikely it would ever go to court because discovery would likely be unkind to Roy Moore, such that the legal maneuvering is likely a political move to prove Moore’s mettle and belief in his own innocence to Alabama voters. But, perhaps more imporantly, the letter is utterly incoherent, full of typos, and incomprehensibly written. It’s worth reading, if only for that. Let's not forget Roy Moore is also a lawyer and a former judge.

moore_legal_p1a
moore_legal_p2
moore_legal_p3
moore_legal_p4