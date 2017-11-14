Four Dead in Northern California Shooting Rampage; Schoolchildren Among the Wounded

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

A gunman killed four people and hospitalized at least 10—including two children—on Tuesday after opening fire at an elementary school and six other sites in a Northern California community 130 miles north of Sacramento. Armed with two handguns and a semiautomatic rifle, the shooter, an as-yet unidentified man who was killed by two law enforcement officers, appears to have been attacking victims at random following a domestic violence incident.

The string of shootings began at 8 a.m. at a home in Rancho Tehama Reserve, a rural subdivision with fewer than 1,500 residents. Resident Brian Flint told local reporters that his roommate had been killed and his truck stolen by their neighbor, whom he says was a known felon. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston declined to offer details or name the man but confirmed the suspect had prior encounters with law enforcement. Flint said that the gunman had been “threatening us” and “shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines.”

Rancho Tehama man talks about incident. pic.twitter.com/uy1l06fw1K — Jim Schultz (@JimSchultz_RS) November 14, 2017

Advertisement



Using two stolen vehicles, the gunman went on what Johnston described as a “shooting rampage” in the community, opening fire at targets with whom he had no known connection, including a woman and child driving to school as well as other students, teachers, and parents at the 100-pupil elementary school. According to witnesses, the shooter fired 90 to 100 rounds, some of which came through the windows of a kindergarten classroom. Johnston confirmed that while no children had been killed, at least two were wounded; the Redding Record Searchlight reported that a 6-year-old had been shot twice and was airlifted to a nearby medical center. The shooter ultimately exchanged fire with two officers, who killed him.

U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California responded to the tragedy on Twitter, with Feinstein wondering how to prevent future shootings.

Another heartbreaking shooting, this time in Rancho Tehama, California. When will this stop and how can we stop it? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 14, 2017

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents Tehama County as part of California’s 1st District and described himself as “an ardent defender of our Second Amendment rights” on his campaign website, has not yet issued a statement on the shooting.