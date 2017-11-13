New Accuser Says Roy Moore Groped and Violently Assaulted Her When She Was 16

A woman named Beverly Young Nelson says Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore groped and violently sexually assaulted when she was 16 after offering her a ride home from the restaurant where she worked as a waitress:

Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts. I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch.

That’s an excerpt from a statement Nelson read at a Monday press conference in New York hosted by high-profile attorney Gloria Allred. (Initial reports seem to contradict each other about which year the assault is said to have taken place; I’ll update this post when it’s cleared up.) Materials released to the press include a photocopy of a note that Nelson says Moore wrote in her high school yearbook in 1977, which she also displayed at the press conference:

Screen shot/Twitter

Nelson says she supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.