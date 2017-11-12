Trump mocks North Korea’s Kim by calling him “short and fat.”

President Trump took his Twitter account to a whole new level of petty over the weekend, calling another world leader “short and fat.” Why? He apparently got felt offended about being called “old.” It all began with a statement issued by North Korea on Saturday that referred to Trump as a “destroyer” who “begged for nuclear war.” What seems to have really gotten to the commander in chief though was that Pyongyang called him a “dotard,” a word that refers to a very old person that North Korea has used to describe Trump in the past. “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?' Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!” Trump tweeted.