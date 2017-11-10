Roy Moore Denies Dating Teenage Girls (Sort Of)

Hal Yeager/Getty Images

A woman named Leigh Corfman has told the Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore placed her hand on his genitals when she was 14 and he was 32, in 1979; two of her friends and her mother say they remember her telling them in the past about details that match her current account, while court records indicate Corfman’s mother attended a custody hearing near Moore’s office (he was a prosecutor) in that year. Three other women who spoke to the Post said that Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers but that they were above the age of consent at the time (16 in Alabama) and that they did not have sexual relationships with him.

Moore has said the entire Post story is a fabricated smear and appeared on Sean Hannity’s radio show Friday afternoon to continue doing so ... in a way. While he continues to deny that he sexually abused Leigh Corfman when she was 14, and in fact says they never met, he didn’t quite say that he didn’t try to date teenagers when he was in his 30s:

HANNITY: Do you remember dating girls that young?



MOORE: "Not generally, no" — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 10, 2017

Roy Moore says "I don't remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 10, 2017

“It would have been out of my customary behavior,” he later said when Hannity pressed the issue of whether he ever dated older teens. (The age of consent in Alabama was/is 16.) Which is not a denial—but Moore then subsequently seemed to suggest that he had denied it:

Hannity: In other words, you don't recall ever dating any girl that young when you were that old?



Roy Moore: "I've said no."



Hannity: And you think that's inappropriate too, that's what you're saying?



Moore: "Inappropriate, yes." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 10, 2017