Roy Moore’s Democratic Challenger Recently Ran an Ad Praising the Confederate Army

(Little Round Top is depicted in the novel The Killer Angels , which was made into the movie Gettysburg , in which Jeff Daniels portrayed Chamberlain. Oates didn't feature as a character in either the book or adaptation.)

In an interview just published in Slate, New York Times polling expert Nate Cohn argues Jones should be "running further to the center or even the right on a few issues" to appeal to his state's enormous population of white conservatives, and this kind of thing would certainly seem to fit the bill. On the other hand, as Alabama columnist John Archibald noted Friday, praising the cause of slavery is probably not the kind of thing that will elevate black voter turnout on your behalf. (The state's population is 27 percent black.) And, well, that's probably why Democrats don't usually win elections in Alabama!