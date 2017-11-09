Carrier Plant Trump “Saved” Is Laying Off 200 People Over the Holidays

Remember President-elect Trump’s triumphant appearance in Indiana at the Carrier plant where he’d cut a deal to save jobs that were set to be moved to Mexico? Well, in the first place, the agreement only ever extended to 800 specific workers, not everyone at the 2,000-person plant. And this week the company announced that some of the workers set to lose their jobs will be terminated Jan. 11—which is actually a relatively humane departure from the less-than-benevolent original plan to lay them off on Dec. 22, i.e. the last working day before Christmas. From the Indianapolis Star: