Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Will the Suburbs Impeach Trump?

Suburban voters punished Trump-affiliated candidates in Virginia and elsewhere on Tuesday—and, as my colleague Jim Newell writes, the GOP may be about compound its losses by promoting a tax bill that angers suburban middle- and upper-middle-class voters even further. Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight notes that last night's results are in line with numbers that were already showing Democrats set up for a very strong 2018 showing in coastal states and blue states, particularly in suburban districts and districts with "growing nonwhite populations." On the strategic side of things, the Washington Post finds a Republican Party that's not sure whether it should react to the suburban shellacking by getting closer to or further from Trump, which is a dilemma that's not going to go away in the next 12 months.