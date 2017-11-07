Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: It Could Actually Be About to Get Much Worse

As so many people have pointed out that it's not even worth citing any of them in particular, Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie is a referendum on whether Trump-style cultural/racial inflammation will be the only strategy any Republican anywhere in America ever runs on. Virginia is a purple state that broke for Hillary Clinton, and Gillespie is a New Jersey native with a Respectable Establishment Republican résumé—but he's still gone all in on such issues as saving "our" Confederate statues, complaining about NFL players (in other states, by definition) who kneel during the national anthem, and suggesting that his opponent is OK with the idea of marauding immigrant death gangs destroying our homes and defiling our spouses.