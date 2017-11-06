Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Uh Oh, Carter Page May Not Really Know What the Fifth Amendment Does

The House Intelligence Committee, on Monday, released 243 pages of testimony by former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Page has cut a strange figure in the Russia investigation for being simultaneously willing to chat to journalists and maintaining a cryptic incoherence when doing so. For the most part, Page has been overshadowed by the zanier (Roger Stone) and more sinister (Paul Manafort) figures in Trump World, but Page could end up being an influential part of any potential case against the president. Page has maintained his innocence and professed his willingness to speak to investigators; he has also, so far, defended himself without the help of a lawyer. It’s a bad idea. Witness the portion below, where Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking minority member on the committee and a Harvard Law School educated former prosecutor, tries to understand Page’s understanding of the extent of his Fifth Amendment protections and whether or not he is asserting is Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.