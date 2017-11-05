Trump reportedly can’t understand why Japan didn’t shoot down North Korea missiles.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is apparently disappointed that Japan failed to shoot down the North Korean missiles that flew over the country earlier this year, according to diplomatic sources that talked to the Kyodo news agency. Trump reportedly questioned the country’s decision during conversations with Southeast Asian leaders over the past few months. The president was particularly confused about the lack of action because Japan is a “country of samurai warriors,” according to the report.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan in August and September. But Japan’s miliary quickly concluded the missiles were not a direc threatt to the country and did not interrupt their path before they crashed into the Pacific Ocean. Commentators on Twitter were flabbergasted by the remarks, surprised at how the U.S. president seemingly did not understand how shooting down the North Korea missiles could have been seen as an act of war that would have needlessly escalated the conflict.

Good lord. Trump “could not understand why a country of samurai warriors did not shoot down [N. Korea’s] missiles.” https://t.co/ZzR6sKfbt3 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 5, 2017

Advertisement

