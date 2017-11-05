The Chiefs Successfully Executed the Flying V

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Cowboys were in a good position going into halftime on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dallas was ahead 14-3 and had Kansas City backed up on their own 43-yard line with just 2 seconds left. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith isn’t exactly known for his Scud-missile arm, so a Hail Mary was out of the question. All Dallas had to do was sit back, relax, and…oh, dear.

I cannot believe the Chiefs just got the Cowboys with this pic.twitter.com/QNzjauCg4M — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 5, 2017

That’s a pretty remarkable run by Tyreek Hill, but kudos to his blockers who did their best Mighty Ducks impersonation to activate the Flying V and seal off a lane. Coach Gordon Bombay couldn't have designed it better himself.

The Chiefs ran the Flying V @soIoucity pic.twitter.com/AeITh2JjKB — Erik T-Bo Thibault (@ErikThibault) November 5, 2017

This was essentially a kick return manufactured by the offense, and you have to wonder how long Andy Reid, who’s craftier than Geppetto, had been keeping that one up his big red sleeve.