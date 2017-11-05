Poll: 65 Percent of Americans Say Trump Hasn’t Accomplished Much  

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Americans weren’t really expecting that much from Donald Trump when he was sworn into office. But almost a year after his surprise victory, even those modest expectations haven't been met as 65 percent say the president has accomplished “not much” or “little or nothing,” according to the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll. That marks an increase from the 56 percent who held that view around his 100th day in office. A majority of Americans—55 percent—also say Trump isn’t keeping most of his campaign promises.

In terms of approval ratings, Trump continues to break historic records. Only 37 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove. That makes him “the only president dating back to Harry S. Truman whose approval rating at this point in his presidency is net negative—by 22 points,” notes the Post. The next closest at about this point in his tenure was President Gerald Ford who had a net negative 3 points.

Trump is notably missing support from some of his base that was responsible for propelling him into the White House. While he won 81 percent of the conservative voters last year, his approval rating among conservatives is now at 63 percent. And while he won 61 percent support from working-class white women in the election, his support among that group stands at 46 percent now. Plus, seven-in-10 self-identified Republicans say leaders in their party should speak up if they disagree with Trump.

Although Trump likes to tout his economic achievements, only 44 percent say he is doing a good job of handling the economy. And that’s his highest mark. A paltry 26 percent think Trump is doing a good job of improving health care.