Clinton Ally and Former DNC Chair Turns Tables, Accuses DNC of Rigging Primary Against Bernie

Donna Brazile is an Establishment Democrat with a capital "E." She worked for Bill Clinton, ran Al Gore's campaign, and was forced out of her job as a CNN pundit in 2016 after getting caught leaking debate questions to Hillary Clinton's staff . She was a Democratic National Committee officer* and took over interim leadership of the organization after Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned last summer. Now, in a new book, she's addressed critics who said the DNC ran a primary process that was slanted in Clinton's favor —by declaring that they right all along. From a Politico excerpt (Robby Mook was Clinton's campaign manager and Marc Elias is a Clinton lawyer):

It's hard to know what to make of this. On the one hand, it did seem to many people—both Sanders supporters and outside observers—like the DNC clearly favored Clinton in the primary, and Brazile is citing a specific document to make her claim about that having been true. On the other, we're relying here on her summary of the document, not its text, and Brazile has a clear personal incentive to distance herself from the DNC and Clinton campaign's 2016 failures. Her personal credibility is called into question by having made statements about the debate questions scandal that do not seem to have been truthful, and as Nate Silver points out, there are other non-DNC claims in the Politico excerpt that appear to be dubious too.