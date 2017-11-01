Papa John’s Blames Falling Sales on NFL Players Kneeling During the National Anthem (Seriously)

There is a tiny, tiny micro-speck of logic at work here, in that Papa John's is a major NFL advertiser and NFL ratings are down this year. On the other hand, ratings have been getting better by the week, and there's very little reason to believe the overall drop has anything to do with protests during the national anthem given that pro football is not the only sport that has suffered viewership declines during the cord-cutting era. In any case, "police brutality protests are ruining my pizza business" is not really an idea anyone should ever express out loud.