The Astros Beat the Dodgers 13-12, and Also Check Out This Dude Stealing a Home Run Ball

Getty Images

Buddy’s wife caught a World Series home run ball and his friend STOLE IT AND THREW IT BACK! pic.twitter.com/Maaq8zj8Ia — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

A lot of stuff happened in the Houston Astros’ win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series. Before we get to that: Get a load of that guy.

What you were getting a load of above was a fan grabbing a home run ball hit by Yasiel Puig in the top of the ninth inning. In fairness, the teams combined for 86,600 home runs in this game, so each fan at Minute Maid Park in Houston got two souvenirs.

Advertisement



The Dodgers would go on to tie the game 12-12 a few minutes later on a two-out, two-strike single by Chris Taylor. The Astros would then win it 13-12 in the tenth on a hit by Alex Bregman. Houston is now up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Some other facts about what was allegedly a game of baseball:

The ball that dude threw back on the field was a record setter. Come on, dude.

Most home runs in a single #WorldSeries:



2017: 22

2002: 21



Most home runs in a single postseason:



2017: 101

2004: 100 — Matt Smethurst (@MattSmethurst) October 30, 2017

The teams actually combined for just seven home runs, which is still a lot of home runs. Additional records were set.

The @astros are the first team in MLB history to have 5 different players hit a HR in a #WorldSeries game. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2017

Advertisement



Game 5 of the World Series lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes, forcing my colleague to record nearly four whole episodes of extremely bad sitcoms.

To watch that entire game I had to DVR local news, two Last Man Standings, and 1.5 Mike & Mollys — Dan Kois (@dankois) October 30, 2017

The Dodgers’ Brandon Morrow had one of the worst pitching performances of all time, giving up four runs on just six pitches.

There are 41,053 pitcher appearances in our database of 6 or fewer pitches thrown. Only two others besides Morrow have given up 4 runs — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 30, 2017

The Dodgers were leading 4-0. They hadn’t lost a game all year in which they had a four-run lead. They lost this game. And when the Astros won, Carlos Correa did this:

Here is that guy stealing the home run ball in slow motion.