The Astros Beat the Dodgers 13-12, and Also Check Out This Dude Stealing a Home Run Ball

Oct. 30 2017 2:33 AM

Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a game-winning single during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A lot of stuff happened in the Houston Astros’ win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series. Before we get to that: Get a load of that guy.

What you were getting a load of above was a fan grabbing a home run ball hit by Yasiel Puig in the top of the ninth inning. In fairness, the teams combined for 86,600 home runs in this game, so each fan at Minute Maid Park in Houston got two souvenirs.

The Dodgers would go on to tie the game 12-12 a few minutes later on a two-out, two-strike single by Chris Taylor. The Astros would then win it 13-12 in the tenth on a hit by Alex Bregman. Houston is now up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Some other facts about what was allegedly a game of baseball:

The ball that dude threw back on the field was a record setter. Come on, dude.

The teams actually combined for just seven home runs, which is still a lot of home runs. Additional records were set.

Game 5 of the World Series lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes, forcing my colleague to record nearly four whole episodes of extremely bad sitcoms.

The Dodgers’ Brandon Morrow had one of the worst pitching performances of all time, giving up four runs on just six pitches.

The Dodgers were leading 4-0. They hadn’t lost a game all year in which they had a four-run lead. They lost this game. And when the Astros won, Carlos Correa did this:

Here is that guy stealing the home run ball in slow motion.