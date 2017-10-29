 Mural depicting Trump and Netanyahu sharing a kiss pops up on West Bank wall.

Mural Depicting Trump and Netanyahu Sharing a Kiss Pops Up on West Bank Wall

Mural Depicting Trump and Netanyahu Sharing a Kiss Pops Up on West Bank Wall

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Oct. 29 2017 2:32 PM

Mural Depicting Trump and Netanyahu Kissing Pops Up on West Bank Wall

PALESTINIANISRAELCONFLICTWALL
Palestinian men walk past a graffiti by street artist Lushsux on the controversial Israeli separation barrier separating the West Bank town of Bethlehem from Jerusalem, on October 29, 2017.

MUSA AL SHAER/AFP/Getty Images

There is a new mural depicting President Donald Trump on the West Bank wall, and this one shows him sharing a romantic moment with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As their lips touch, there are words above their head depicting a dialogue. “Thanks for the wall Trumpy pumpkin,” Netanyahu says. Trump responds: “Bebe your country and you will always come first my love.”

“The wall is a message in itself,” a man who identified himself as Australian graffiti artist Lushsux told Reuters. “I don’t need to write ‘Free Palestine’ or something like that, something really direct ... that people will ignore.” The alleged artist, who had his face covered but spoke with an Australian-accented English accent, said his goal was to make sure the barrier received international attention. “I just paint what I usually paint and maybe people will start looking at the background and looking at the razor wire and looking at people stuck in here, and maybe that’ll work better,” he said.

Advertisement

This is the latest Lushsux mural to pop up on the West Bank wall, and it isn’t the first to depict Trump. Another mural shows Trump kissing an Israeli watchtower and another depicts Trump looking longingly at the barrier and thinking about his hopes for a wall along the Mexican border: “I’m going to build you a brother.”

TOPSHOTPALESTINIANISRAELUSBARRIERTRUMP
A man walks past graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump on the controversial Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on August 4, 2017.

MUSA AL SHAER/AFP/Getty Images

PALESTINIANISRAELCONFLICTUS
A woman walks past graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump on the controversial Israeli separation barrier separating the West Bank town of Bethlehem from Jerusalem on August 25, 2017.

THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images

This also isn’t the first time a mural depicts Trump sharing a kiss with another world leader. Last year, an artist painted a mural in Lithuania depicting Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin smooching.

TOPSHOTLITHUANIAUSMURALTRUMPPUTIN
People walk past a mural on a restaurant wall depicting Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting each other with a kiss in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on May 13, 2016.

PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images

The latest work by Lushsux appears to have been painted over shortly after it went up.

PALESTINIANISRAELCONFLICTART
A graffiti by street artist Lushsux, depicting US President Donald Trump kissing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seen after it was painted over on the controversial Israeli separation wall separating the West Bank town of Bethlehem from Jerusalem, on October 29, 2017.

MUSA AL SHAER/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.