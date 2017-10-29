Is Deshaun Watson the best football player of all time?

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is a miracle of a player. The Houston Texans rookie quarterback threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and even though the Texans lost, Watson continues to prove that he's a very special talent. After just six starts, is it too early to ask whether or not he is the greatest football player in history?

Too late, I already asked.

Let's examine the case for and against Deshaun Watson as football's invincible and unconquerable hero.

For:

He’s setting records—and not just rookie records.

Deshaun Watson is the 1st player in NFL history to pass for 400+ yards, 4+ TD passes, and 50+ rush yards in a single game. — John Alexander (@JohnAlexanderYT) October 29, 2017

Against:

Records are meant to be broken, so this achievement will one day be surpassed. What was the point of even breaking it in the first place?

For:

He’s thrown for 19 touchdowns and is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the NFL this season. He also broke the record for most touchdowns thrown by a quarterback in his first seven games.

Deshaun Watson passed Kurt Warner for the most pass TD in first 7 career NFL games.



Kurt noticed. pic.twitter.com/uUzP7SRGHL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 29, 2017

Against:

If he stopped throwing touchdowns right now, he’d end up with 19 total for his career. While decent, that is far fewer than a player of his caliber should throw.

For:

Possessing incredible arm strength and athleticism, Watson is a nightmare for even the league's very best defenses to handle.

Deshaun Watson threw this pass 61 yards in the air ON A DIME to Will Fuller. So, about his deep ball accuracy ...pic.twitter.com/WkUGr7Gmbz — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 29, 2017

Against:

If our society devolves into a Harrison Bergeron-type dystopia where the gifted are punished for their natural talents and abilities, he will be in trouble.

For:

He might be the most exciting player in the league.

Confirmed: Deshaun Watson is a wizard. pic.twitter.com/EsJ5GgZdyA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2017

Against:

NFL games are usually played on Sundays, which is a great day to kick your feet up, have an iced tea, and read the paper. Who needs all that excitement?

For:

He was the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and the third quarterback selected, but, barring any unforeseen developments, Watson already has offensive rookie of the year honors wrapped up. If the Texans post an impressive regular season record, a league MVP award could be in the rookie's future.

Against:

Mitchell Trubisky seems like a lovely young man.