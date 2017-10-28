Astros’ Yuli Gurriel Hits Home Run Off Japanese Pitcher, Appears to Make Slant-Eye Gesture

Getty Images

In the second inning of Friday night’s Game 3 of the World Series, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel homered to left field off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish. Back in the dugout, Gurriel—who played professionally in Japan for a brief time with the permission of the Cuban government, then defected from Cuba in 2016—appeared to touch his fingers to the corners of his eyes.

The video above was pulled from Major League Baseball’s international field. Twitter users noted that the 33-year-old Gurriel appeared to say “Chinito”—an anti-Asian slur—as he touched his fingers to eyes.

Lips read Spanish“Chinito” which means “little Chinese”, I assume mocking his Asian origin, this is beyond low #WorldSeries #astros #dodgers https://t.co/lQGJ1c8HLW — Ed (@decadesinthesun) October 28, 2017

Darvish, who debuted in the major leagues in 2012, is of Japanese and Iranian descent. The Dodgers starter did not make it out of the second inning in the Astros’ 5-3 victory.

After the game, Darvish said Gurriel's actions were "offensive to everybody." Even so, he expressed empathy for Gurriel.

Yu Darvish on Yuli Gurriel's gesture: "It's offensive to everybody." — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) October 28, 2017

Darvish on Gurriel: “He made a mistake. He’ll learn from it. We’re all human beings.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 28, 2017

Although the Fox broadcast didn’t mention Gurriel’s apparent gesture, Jon Heyman reports that the Astros first baseman will likely speak with baseball officials on Saturday and that there is "understandable deep concern." Baseball writers have called for his suspension.

If Yuli Gurriel is not suspended, MLB is sending the message that you can be racist and offensive as long as the game is important. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) October 28, 2017

As someone who hopes the Astros win the World Series: Yuli Gurriel should be suspended for the remainder of the series. — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) October 28, 2017

Earlier this year, the Serbian women’s national volleyball team made the slant-eye gesture after winning a match at the world championships in Japan. Last month, a Brazilian tennis player did it after challenging a line call that had gonein favor of his Japanese opponent.