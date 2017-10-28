 Yuli Gurriel appears to make slant-eye gesture after homering off Yu Darvish.

Oct. 28 2017 12:52 AM

Astros’ Yuli Gurriel Hits Home Run Off Japanese Pitcher, Appears to Make Slant-Eye Gesture

World-Series--Workout-Day--Dodger-Stadium
Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros answers questions from the media ahead of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

In the second inning of Friday night’s Game 3 of the World Series, Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel homered to left field off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Darvish. Back in the dugout, Gurriel—who played professionally in Japan for a brief time with the permission of the Cuban government, then defected from Cuba in 2016—appeared to touch his fingers to the corners of his eyes.

The video above was pulled from Major League Baseball’s international field. Twitter users noted that the 33-year-old Gurriel appeared to say “Chinito”—an anti-Asian slur—as he touched his fingers to eyes.

Darvish, who debuted in the major leagues in 2012, is of Japanese and Iranian descent. The Dodgers starter did not make it out of the second inning in the Astros’ 5-3 victory.

After the game, Darvish said Gurriel's actions were "offensive to everybody." Even so, he expressed empathy for Gurriel.

Although the Fox broadcast didn’t mention Gurriel’s apparent gesture, Jon Heyman reports that the Astros first baseman will likely speak with baseball officials on Saturday and that there is "understandable deep concern." Baseball writers have called for his suspension.

Earlier this year, the Serbian women’s national volleyball team made the slant-eye gesture after winning a match at the world championships in Japan. Last month, a Brazilian tennis player did it after challenging a line call that had gonein favor of his Japanese opponent.

In advance of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, the Spanish men’s and women’s national basketball teams both posed for photos while making the gesture. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, national team and NBA player Jose Calderon explained, “We felt it was something appropriate and that it would always be interpreted as an affectionate gesture.” Later, Calderon said, “It was a mistake, a bad mistake.