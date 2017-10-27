White House Says All the Women Who Accused Trump of Sexual Harrassment Are Lying

While an ongoing string of sexual harassment scandals continues to reveal misogynistic behavior of powerful men, from an aging ex-president to Hollywood auteurs , there’s been an elephant in the White House’s Press Briefing Room. On Friday, a CBS reporter asked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at President Trump, and Sanders speedily and unequivocally dismissed all of the claims as lies.

The various claims about Trump’s inappropriate sexual behavior span three decades and include unwanted groping and kissing, entering backstage dressing areas of Trump-owned beauty pageants (a behavior he confirmed in an interview with Howard Stern in 2005), and even what ex-wife, Ivana, Trump once termed “rape” before backpedaling on that wording during the campaign. But let the record show that White House’s official position is that all of the women making allegations of harassment against the man who said he could “grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” can be summarily dismissed as liars.