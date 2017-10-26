Trump Refers to Confederacy as “Our Great Heritage”
Many politicians argue that statues honoring Confederate leaders should be left up because the Confederacy is a part of American of history whether we like it or not. Fewer politicians argue that they should be left up because the Confederacy was a great idea that still deserves our respect. Very few politicians make that argument despite not even being from the South to begin with. But one of them is the president:
Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #'s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2017
Ed Gillespie, who is running for governor of Virginia, was born and raised in New Jersey. “Our” heritage. What?