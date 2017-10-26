 Trump praises Confederacy in Ed Gillespie tweet.

Trump Refers to Confederacy as “Our Great Heritage”

Many politicians argue that statues honoring Confederate leaders should be left up because the Confederacy is a part of American of history whether we like it or not. Fewer politicians argue that they should be left up because the Confederacy was a great idea that still deserves our respect. Very few politicians make that argument despite not even being from the South to begin with. But one of them is the president:

Ed Gillespie, who is running for governor of Virginia, was born and raised in New Jersey. “Our” heritage. What?