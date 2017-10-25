A Second Woman Says George H.W. Bush Groped Her

After actress Heather Lind, on Tuesday, described unwanted sexual advances made by former president George H.W. Bush during a 2014 photo-op, another woman came forward Wednesday alleging a similar experience with the now-93-year-old Bush. In her Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Lind made vague reference to being touched “from behind” as the 41st president told a “dirty joke.” In an interview with Deadspin published Wednesday, actress Jordana Grolnick described her experience with Bush Sr., adding details to what appears be a very similar situation.

