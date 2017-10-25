Trump Says Soldier’s Widow Must Be Wrong Because He Has “One of the Great Memories of All Time”
Myeshia Johnson’s husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, was recently killed in action in Niger. She has said that she was upset by the condolence call she received from Donald Trump because, among other things, he stumbled while recalling her husband’s name.
Above you can see video of the president suggesting that there’s no way he could have done that since he has such a great memory:
I can only say this. I was really nice to her. I respect her, I respect her family, I certainly respect La David—who, by the way, I called La David right from the beginning, they put a chart in front, La David, it says La David Johnson. So I called right from the beginning, there's no hesitation, one of the great memories of all time, no hesitation.
Trump had just finished answering a different question by reminding the press that he is “very intelligent” and “went to an Ivy League college.”
Q: Should you be more civil?— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 25, 2017
Trump: Press makes me more uncivil than I am... I went to an Ivy League college. I'm a very intelligent person pic.twitter.com/x2sYu4tYV2
For what it’s worth, one Trump biographer has written that he was admitted to Penn as a favor by a friendly admissions officer who knew his older brother. He did not make the dean’s list or graduate with honors.