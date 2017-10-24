Odds of Being Incinerated in Nuclear Hellfire Fall Slightly as White House Says Trump Won’t Visit DMZ
Last month, the White House announced that Donald Trump would be visiting South Korea during his November trip to Asia. Given that other presidents have visited the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas during similar trips, and given that this president has never before passed up an opportunity to do something needlessly provocative, it seemed like a safe bet that Trump would hit up the DMZ and, once there, possibly/probably trigger a nuclear war and the end of all life on Earth.
This, via CNN, is thus a big and pleasant surprise:
President Donald Trump will most likely forgo a visit to the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea when he visits Asia next month, a senior White House official said Monday, bypassing what has been a symbolic opportunity for U.S. commanders in chief to stare into the Hermit Kingdom.
Advertisement
Has the president who discussed the size of his penis (large, allegedly) during a televised debate turned over a new leaf? What's next, an apology tour?